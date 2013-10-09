Live: News briefing by Barroso and Letta on Lampedusa boat tragedy

Video

The President of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Enrico Letta, hold a news conference in Lampedusa.

More than 270 African migrants died near the island last week when their boat sank just off the coast.

Mr Barroso and Mr Letta were heckled when they arrived on the Italian island on Wednesday morning.

Activists and local residents shouted "Disgrace!" and "Killers!" as they walked from their plane.