Azerbaijan election: Aliyev on track to win third term

The people of Azerbaijan have been voting in a presidential election, with exit polls reporting that the incumbent, Ilham Aliyev, is on track to win a third term in office.

Both independent and state-backed polling organisations predicted that Mr Aliyev would win more than 80% of the vote.

Mr Aliyev has been president of the oil-rich former Soviet republic since 2003, succeeding his father, Heydar Aliyev.

Ilham Aliyev did not run an election campaign, and appeared confident before the cameras when he cast his ballot, alongside his wife, Mehriban.