Lampedusa residents' anger at shipwreck tragedy

Video

Italy is to hold a state funeral for the hundreds of migrants who died after their boat capsized close to the island of Lampedusa last Thursday.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta made the announcement during a visit to the island with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

As the two arrived in Lampedusa, a small group of activists and local residents shouted "shame", "disgrace" and "killers" at the airport gates.

Residents expressed anger at the handling of the tragedy.

"The migrants have been dying in the sea off Lampedusa for years, and no one does anything," one said.