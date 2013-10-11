Lampedusa: 'Symbols of vivid desperation'

Video

Italian divers say they have finished searching a boat that sank carrying migrants from Africa, as the death toll from the accident reached 311.

Only 155 people were rescued of more than 500 migrants, mostly Somalis and Eritreans, on the boat from Libya which sank off Italy's Lampedusa island.

The BBC's Matthew Price says around the port there are "vivid symbols of the desperation" that migrants were prepared to go to.