Hardship for Lampedusa refugees

At least 27 people died when a boat carrying more than 200 migrants capsized in the Mediterranean on Friday, Malta's prime minister has confirmed.

The boat capsized 120km (70 miles) off Lampedusa, an Italian island where more than 300 African migrants drowned when their vessel went down last week.

Only 155 people were rescued of more than 500 migrants, mostly Somalis and Eritreans, on the boat from Libya.

For those who arrived safely there is further hardship in the overcrowded refugee centre.

The BBC's Matthew Price reports from Lampedusa.