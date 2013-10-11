What happens to child migrants reaching Europe?

Video

Thousands of Africans try to make the journey to Europe each year as illegal migrants - risking people smugglers, desert conditions, sea crossings and the possibility of being sent home, all for the dream of a better life.

Earlier this month more than 300 people who were trying to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa died when their boat sank just 800m from shore.

Migrants who do reach Europe then face processing in refugee centres including unaccompanied children.

Matthew Price reports from Lampedusa as one group of vulnerable youngsters make their way to Sicily.