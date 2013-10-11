'Dying in Syria...we faced death in Lampedusa' says Syrian refugee

Video

A mother-of-four has told the BBC's Matthew Price about her harrowing journey from Syria to Lampedusa, Italy, on a boat carrying migrants which sank off the coast, with the loss of at least 300 lives.

The woman, described how she and her family ''were dying in Syria, and we faced death here too.''

She arrived in Lampedusa via Egypt and Libya with her husband and children.

''It was like a death trip, a suicide trip,'' she said. ''No-one told us that the trip would be like this.''