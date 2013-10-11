'We are just building a cemetery in the Mediterranean' - Malta PM

Video

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has called for urgent action after a boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsized in the Mediterranean on Friday, leaving at least 30 people dead.

It happened 120km (70 miles) off Lampedusa, an Italian island where more than 300 African migrants drowned when their vessel went down last week.

Maltese and Italian authorities are searching for survivors.

Speaking to BBC News, Mr Muscat said: "We feel abandoned by Europe. We feel abandoned like no other day today."

He called on Europe to work with countries in the Middle-East to change immigration rules.

"I don't know how many more people need to die at sea before something gets done. The fact is that as things stand we are just building a cemetery within our Mediterranean sea," he said.