Leicester house fire deaths: Dublin funeral for Taufiq family

Video

A funeral service has been held for a mother and three children who died in a suspected arson attack in Leicester a month ago.

Hundreds of mourners turned out to pay their respects to Shehnila Taufiq, 47, her daughter Zainab, 19, and two sons, Bilal, 17, and 15-year-old Jamal, who died after their home was set alight on 13 September.

The husband and father of the victims, Dr Muhammad Taufiq Al Sattar, who is based in Dublin, led prayers at their funeral in the Irish capital.

Eight people have been charged with murder over the attack.

Julien O'Neil reports.