Video
Venice flood barriers tested for first time
Mobile flood barriers designed to protect the Italian city of Venice from flooding during high tides have been tested for the first time.
Four large floodgates rose out of the water creating a temporary sea barrier.
Once the project is completed, the floodgates will extend for more than a mile, blocking the three inlets to the lagoon in the event of rising sea levels and winter storms.
Philippa Thomas reports.
13 Oct 2013
