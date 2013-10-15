Video
Greek economic crisis: Homeless artist warns of 'lost generation'
More and more middle class people are being affected by the economic crisis in Greece.
The country has had to borrow 240bn euros (£206bn) from international lenders over the past six years of recession.
Leo is a homeless artist who has been living in a shelter in Athens for two years.
He told Radio 4's Today programme there has been an increase of middle class people using the shelter and its soup kitchen.
15 Oct 2013
