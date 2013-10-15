Artist Leo standing in the shelter's doorway
Greek economic crisis: Homeless artist warns of 'lost generation'

More and more middle class people are being affected by the economic crisis in Greece.

The country has had to borrow 240bn euros (£206bn) from international lenders over the past six years of recession.

Leo is a homeless artist who has been living in a shelter in Athens for two years.

He told Radio 4's Today programme there has been an increase of middle class people using the shelter and its soup kitchen.

