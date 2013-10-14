Video
Parisians flock to river Seine's 'new quays'
A multi-million euro redevelopment of part of the Left Bank of the Seine is drawing Parisians and tourists back to the French capital's famous river.
Les nouvelles berges - the new quays - is a haven for pedestrians, with restaurants and bars, concert-spaces and running tracks.
The river is also serving businesses, with goods for a leading supermarket chain now being delivered by boat.
Xavier Janc, Head of Seine river affairs at City Hall, explains the idea behind the redevelopment.
