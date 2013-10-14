Shipwreck survivor: 'I spent two hours at sea'

Video

Italy is stepping up the number of patrols it carries out in the Mediterranean following the deaths of hundreds of migrants sailing from North Africa.

The number of available vessels will be trebled and aircraft patrols will be increased with a focus on the area between Sicily, Malta and the Libyan coast.

The BBC's Nuala McGovern spoke to Molham Al Rosan, a 20-year-old Palestinian who travelled from Syria overland to board a boat in Libya.