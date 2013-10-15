Somali pirate 'Big Mouth' caught by 'film' police sting

Video

The offer to advise on a film about his own life was too irresistible for a retired Somali pirate.

Mohammed Abdi Hassan, also known as Big Mouth, was detained at Brussels international airport on Saturday after a sting operation in which undercover agents persuaded him that they wanted to make a documentary about his acts of piracy.

He is now in custody over his alleged involvement in the hijacking of a Belgian ship in 2009.

Jonathan Josephs reports.