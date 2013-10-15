Madeleine McCann: Views from Praia de Luz

Video

Police investigating the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in Portugal say there has been an "overwhelming response" to the latest appeal on the BBC's Crimewatch.

The appeal has been covered by news reports in Germany and The Netherlands.

In Portugal, residents and tourists said they hope Madeleine is found, but were unsure how successful the investigation would be.

Madeleine, from Rothley, Leicestershire, was three-years-old when she disappeared from her parents' holiday apartment in Praia da Luz on 3 May 2007.