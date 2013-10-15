'Mother ship' captured off Sardinia

Video

The Italian authorities have intercepted what they are calling a "mother ship" full of migrants in international waters off the island of Sardinia.

Authorities say they believe the ship was being used to tow smaller boats full of migrants closer to Italy.

Meanwhile the governor of Sicily has declared a state of emergency because of the vast number of migrants arriving on the island.

The BBC's Kassim Kayira, reporting from Lampedusa, says the migrant detention camp is massively overcrowded.