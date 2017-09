Video

A British Greenpeace activist facing charges of piracy has been refused bail by a Russian court.

Frank Hewetson is among 30 Greenpeace supporters detained when their ship, the Arctic Sunrise, was seized nearly four weeks ago.

The group, which includes five other Britons, was arrested and charged with piracy after trying to scale a Russian oil rig in the Arctic.

Daniel Sandford reports from Murmansk.