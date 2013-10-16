Police say crime gangs use hackers to traffic drugs

Video

The head of Europe's crime fighting agency has warned of the growing ability of organised crime groups to mount cyber-attacks in drug trafficking operations.

The director of Europol, Rob Wainwright, has told the BBC that along with online drug selling, the internet has become "a primary facilitator of the international drug trafficking business".

His comments follow a cyber-attack on the Belgian port of Antwerp, in which drugs traffickers are alleged to have recruited hackers to breach IT systems which controlled the movement and location of containers.

Prosecutors say the cyber-attack allowed them to steal entire containers in which cocaine and heroin had been hidden.

Danny Decraene from the Antwerp organised crime unit of the Belgian Federal Police has been telling the BBC's Tom Bateman how the hackers are thought to have breached IT systems.