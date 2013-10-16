Lampedusa: The small town helping boat survivors

Video

The governor of Sicily has declared a state of emergency because of the large numbers of migrants trying to reach Europe - many via Lampedusa.

The Italian island has been swamped with new arrivals but the community is still coming to terms with the deaths of more than 350 migrants in a shipwreck off its coast earlier this month.

The BBC's Kassim Kayira reports from the sedate streets of Lampedusa where some migrant families are still waiting to find the bodies of their relatives.