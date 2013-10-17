Pussy Riot member calls for Sochi Winter Games boycott

Video

A member of the Russian protest band Pussy Riot has called for a boycott of the Sochi Winter Olympic games in response to the county's anti homosexuality propaganda law.

Yeketerina Samusevetich, one of three band members found guilty of hooliganism after performing a punk prayer at a church, said a boycott was the only way for citizens to be heard.

Samusevetich told 5 live's Eleanor Oldroyd: "I do not think there is any other way to make our authorities see and understand... These rights are laid down in UN documents and sadly Russia violates them."

UK users can hear the full interview and the thoughts of other Olympic stars at 1930bst on Sochi: The Protest Games on 5live Sport.