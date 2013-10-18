Video
Italian coast guards hunting for migrants off Lampedusa
More migrants have been rescued from the Mediterranean Sea in two separate operations.
The Italian Coast Guard rescued 93 people off Sicily and the US Navy pulled more than 100 men from a raft in rough conditions, off the coast of Malta.
It comes as Italy has increased the size and scale of monitoring missions.
Alan Johnston, in Lampedusa, has been on board one of the boats that patrol the Mediterranean.
