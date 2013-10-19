Patrolling Mediterranean migrants from the sky
The shocking deaths of hundreds of migrants in the Mediterranean have led to demands for action.
Two boats coming in from North Africa have sunk in recent weeks in the seas off Italy's most southerly island, the tiny Lampedusa.
The Italian navy will now be deploying in greater strength in an effort to save more lives.
BBC correspondent Alan Johnston took to the sky to find out about the scale of the challenge it faces.
-
19 Oct 2013
- From the section Europe