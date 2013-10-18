Greece mystery child: 'Shocked and confused'

Video

Greek police have appealed for help in identifying a young blonde girl found living on a Roma settlement with a family who were not related to her.

The child, known as Maria, is around four years old and may be of northern or eastern European origin.

The president of the organisation now caring for her, Kostas Yannopoulos, said the girl was in a state of shock and confusion.

It could be a case of child kidnapping, he added.