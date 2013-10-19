Roma girl 'can return to France'

Video

French President Francois Hollande has said a 15-year-old Roma girl who was deported to Kosovo can return to France on her own if she wants to continue her studies.

The girl was taken from a bus in front of her classmates during a school outing, after her family failed in its quest to obtain asylum in the country.

Leonarda Dibrani was sent to Kosovo, where her father was born, despite having never lived in Kosovo and the rest of her family being Italian.

Christian Fraser reports from Paris.