Deported Roma girl 'can return to France'

French President Francois Hollande has said a 15-year-old girl of Roma descent who was deported to her father's home country Kosovo, can return to France to continue her studies - but only by herself and without her family.

Leonarda Dibrani was expelled along with her parents and five siblings earlier this month after they lost their battle for asylum in France.

Authorities removed the teenager from a bus in front of her classmates while they were on a school outing, sparking protests by students in Paris.

Christian Fraser reports from Paris.