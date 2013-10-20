Ben Needham's family hopeful after girl found in Greece

Video

The discovery of a girl found living on a Roma settlement in Greece has given hope to other families whose children have gone missing.

DNA tests revealed that Maria, who is about four years old, was not related to the couple she lived with on a Roma settlement.

The family of Ben Needham, who disappeared on the Greek island of Kos in 1991, say the discovery is very significant to his case.

Ben's sister Leighanna was not born when he went missing. She says that her family have never given up hope that Ben is alive somewhere.