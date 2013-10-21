Alps murder witness speaks for first time to BBC Panorama

Video

A witness who claims to have seen the car thought to have been involved in the murder of three members of a British family in the Alps has spoken publicly for the first time.

A forestry worker has told the BBC's Panorama programme he saw a dark grey BMW with a British number plate shortly before the attack, in which Saad al-Hilli, his wife Iqbal, and her mother were shot last September, along with a French cyclist.

Jane Corbin reports.