Illegal migrants: From middle class to hiding on trains

Video

Thousands of migrants have arrived on the shores of Europe in the past few months, searching for a better life.

The BBC's Matthew Price first met one Syrian family after their traumatic journey through the Middle East to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

He met them again some days later in Vienna where they spoke of their desperate plight.

Since this interview was recorded the Austrian government has accepted their asylum request and they will be allowed to settle in the country and re-build their lives.