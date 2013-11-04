Media player
Stolen Nazi art found in Munich flat
Nearly 1,500 paintings confiscated by the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s has been found at a house in the German city of Munich.
The trove is believed to include works by Matisse, Picasso and Chagall.
Will Gompertz reports.
04 Nov 2013
