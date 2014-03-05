Russian soldier pushing whip into camera
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ukraine crisis: Russian troops 'besieging navy headquarters'

Staff at the Ukrainian naval headquarters in Sevastopol have been "besieged" by Russian troops and pro-Russian volunteers.

The BBC's Ben Brown reports that the two groups prevented him from speaking to Ukrainian staff at the gates.

Family members have also been prevented from delivering supplies to people inside.

  • 05 Mar 2014
Go to next video: Ukraine crisis 'armed coup-d'etat'