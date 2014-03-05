Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukraine crisis: Russian troops 'besieging navy headquarters'
Staff at the Ukrainian naval headquarters in Sevastopol have been "besieged" by Russian troops and pro-Russian volunteers.
The BBC's Ben Brown reports that the two groups prevented him from speaking to Ukrainian staff at the gates.
Family members have also been prevented from delivering supplies to people inside.
-
05 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-26449989/ukraine-crisis-russian-troops-besieging-navy-headquartersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window