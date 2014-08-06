Migrants in Calais
Fights break out amongst UK-bound Calais migrants

French authorities have called on Britain to help share the burden of immigration after successive nights of violence on the streets of Calais in France.

Police used tear gas to break up the fighting between about 300 Sudanese and Eritrean migrants, all hoping to get to the UK, following a dispute about food distribution at a camp.

Emma Jane Kirby reports.

