Venice cruise ship ban to go ahead as planned
Italy is going ahead with plans to ban large cruise ships from the centre of Venice to protect the medieval floating city from potential damage.
The government has commissioned an environmental study for an alternative route, which would still satisfy the tourist industry, the lifeblood of Venice.
Janey Mitchell reports.
10 Aug 2014
