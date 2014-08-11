Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two hour queue for Vladimir Putin T-shirts in Moscow
Hundreds of people have gathered in one of Moscow's most expensive stores to buy T-shirts with Vladimir Putin's picture on them. They could choose from a T-shirt with an image of the Russian president riding a horse, to a picture of him in sunglasses.
According to the manufacturer over 7000 T-shirts were sold in one day.
BBC Russian's Olga Ivshina reports from Moscow.
-
11 Aug 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-28745554/two-hour-queue-for-vladimir-putin-t-shirts-in-moscowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window