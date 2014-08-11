T-shirt
Two hour queue for Vladimir Putin T-shirts in Moscow

Hundreds of people have gathered in one of Moscow's most expensive stores to buy T-shirts with Vladimir Putin's picture on them. They could choose from a T-shirt with an image of the Russian president riding a horse, to a picture of him in sunglasses.

According to the manufacturer over 7000 T-shirts were sold in one day.

BBC Russian's Olga Ivshina reports from Moscow.

