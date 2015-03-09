Video

The co-owners of Jagger, a dog who died after returning to Belgium from the Crufts dog show, have described the animal's death as ''a horrible crime''.

Co-owner Aleksandra Lauwers and her husband Willem said they did not believe the Irish setter's alleged poisoning was the act of a fellow exhibitor at Crufts.

''Hopefully Jagger was just the wrong dog, in the wrong place, at the wrong time, '' Willem Lauwers said in a statement to reporters.

The Kennel Club said it was awaiting a toxicology report from Belgian police.