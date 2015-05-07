Reuters
Migrant crisis: What a Mediterranean rescue looks like

The director of a non-governmental organisation that rescued a migrant boat in the Mediterranean says the 369 people on board were overcrowded like "a pack of sardines".

Brig Martin Xuereb, director of Migrant Offshore Aid Station, described the operation to BBC Radio 5 live on 4 May.

  • 07 May 2015
