Migrant crisis: What a Mediterranean rescue looks like
The director of a non-governmental organisation that rescued a migrant boat in the Mediterranean says the 369 people on board were overcrowded like "a pack of sardines".
Brig Martin Xuereb, director of Migrant Offshore Aid Station, described the operation to BBC Radio 5 live on 4 May.
Produced by Mohamed Madi
Photos provided by MOAS
07 May 2015
