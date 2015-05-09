Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia WW2 Victory Day parade one of biggest ever
Russia has staged its biggest ever military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany.
More than 20 heads of state attended the event although many Western leaders stayed away because of Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Thousands of troops marched through Red Square in Moscow.
Bridget Kendall reports.
-
09 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window