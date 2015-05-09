Line of Russian soldiers carrying guns during Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square
Russia WW2 Victory Day parade one of biggest ever

Russia has staged its biggest ever military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany.

More than 20 heads of state attended the event although many Western leaders stayed away because of Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.

Thousands of troops marched through Red Square in Moscow.

Bridget Kendall reports.

