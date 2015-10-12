Media player
MH17 crash report to be released
Dutch investigators are to publish their report into what caused Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 to crash in eastern Ukraine last year on Tuesday.
The plane was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur and almost 300 people died when it came down near the village of Grabove.
Tom Burridge reports.
12 Oct 2015
