Amnesty warns EU: Serbia verges on 'humanitarian emergency'
In Serbia, thousands of refugees and migrants have spent another night in freezing temperatures waiting for the border with Croatia to open.
A large number are from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and they include many young children.
Amnesty International has told the BBC there will be a significant humanitarian emergency in the region unless the European Union provides aid immediately.
BBC World Affairs Correspondent Richard Galpin reports from Berkasovo near Serbia's border with Croatia.
-
23 Oct 2015
- From the section Europe