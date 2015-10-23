Family waits in the mud to enter Croatia
Amnesty warns EU: Serbia verges on 'humanitarian emergency'

In Serbia, thousands of refugees and migrants have spent another night in freezing temperatures waiting for the border with Croatia to open.

A large number are from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and they include many young children.

Amnesty International has told the BBC there will be a significant humanitarian emergency in the region unless the European Union provides aid immediately.

BBC World Affairs Correspondent Richard Galpin reports from Berkasovo near Serbia's border with Croatia.

