Peskov: Syria's future needs dialogue with Assad

President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has defended the recent meeting in Moscow between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Russian leader.

He told BBC HARDtalk's Stephen Sackur: "You cannot deal with Syria... you cannot think about the future political settlement without having a dialogue with the legitimate leader of Syria."

The Syrian leader's trip on Tuesday came three weeks after Russia began air strikes in Syria against so-called Islamic State (IS) militants and other forces.

The US has strongly condemned the visit.

Mr Peskov said the result of the US-led strikes was that two-thirds of Syrian territory was now occupied by IS. Russia had only recently started air strikes. "We are seeing the first signs of a successful offensive by the Syrian army," he added.

