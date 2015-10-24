Ukraine conflict: Direct flights with Russia to cease
Direct flights between Ukraine and Russia will cease from midnight on Saturday after last-minute crisis talks failed.
Moscow first called Kiev's ban on Russian airlines "madness", then announced that it would mirror the move.
Ukraine's sanctions are intended to punish Russia for annexing Crimea and supporting armed rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Sarah Rainsford went to speak to passengers checking-in for one of the last few flights to Kiev from Moscow.
