Catholic bishops compromise on divisive family issues

Roman Catholic bishops have reached a compromise on divisive family issues, including whether to allow divorced members of the Church to take communion.

The final report from the Church's Synod called for a case-by-case approach but restated there was no foundation for same-sex marriage.

Pope Francis said the Synod had "laid bare the closed hearts which frequently hide even behind the Church's teachings or good intentions", remarks seen as an attack on conservatives.

Caroline Wyatt reports from Rome.