Beata Szydlo, candidate for prime minister of the Law and Justice Party, gestures to supporters
Poland elections: Victorious Beata Szydlo thanks Polish people

Poland's conservative opposition Law and Justice party has won parliamentary elections.

Exit polls suggest it has enough seats to govern alone, with an anticipated 39% of the vote.

The Law and Justice party has promised increased state benefits and a tougher approach towards migrants.

In an address to supporters, prime ministerial candidate Beata Szydlo said she was grateful for the support of the Polish people.

  • 26 Oct 2015
