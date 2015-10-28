Syrian boy who lives in an airport with his family

Video

Most passengers spend a few hours at most in an airport transit zone. But one Syrian family has been stuck in Terminal E of a Moscow airport for six weeks now - with no end in sight.

The Ahmads were living in northern Iraq until Islamic State militants got too close for comfort, and they decided to flee.

Russia constantly refers to the threat of IS to justify its airstrikes in Syria - and yet the Ahmads' application for asylum in Russia has been turned down.

Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford went to meet them.