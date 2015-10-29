Flow of migrant boats is constant off the shores of Lesbos

Video

More than 4,000 migrants and refugees have had to be rescued by the Greek Coast Guard off the shores of Lesbos this month alone.

Hundreds have already died making the crossing from Turkey and Greece.

There are fears more could drown as the winter approaches and the Aegean sea becomes rougher.

But the people trafficking has become a multi-million dollar industry for the smugglers and up to 9,000 people are landing on the shores of Greece every day.

Ed Thomas reports.