Migrant crisis: EU border force Frontex explained

More than 700,000 migrants have crossed to Europe by boat so far this year - many of them from war-ravaged Syria - according to UN estimates.

The vast majority land in Italy and Greece, who say they need much more help to process migrants, and the approach of winter has so far done little to slow the flow.

Consequently, the EU has agreed to beef up its border force Frontex, as BBC news explains.

