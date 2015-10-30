'Missing' Syrian refugee boy Azam found in Germany

Video

Azam is a young Syrian boy who vanished from a hospital in Belgrade a month ago while on the refugee trail.

The story sparked a social media campaign using the hashtag #FindAzam.

After a week on the road - travelling from the bottom of Serbia to the top of Germany - the BBC's John Sweeney found Azam and his uncle in Germany.

Azam had been admitted to hospital after he was run over by a car while he was asleep.

But before his treatment was completed, he vanished with his uncle.

BBC's John Sweeney reports.