Romanian president: 'Nightclub regulations ignored'

Romania's president has said safety rules seem to have been ignored in a Bucharest nightclub where a fire killed 27 people.

President Klaus Iohannis said: "We already have indications that the legal regulations had not been respected."

More than 140 survivors are still in hospital. some with severe burns.

Hundreds of people had been at a rock concert at the Colectiv club on Friday when the fire broke out, prompting a rush for the doors.

Reports suggest the cause of the blaze may have been fireworks that were let off inside the club.

Bethany Bell reports.