Migrant crisis: 'The pace of arrivals has picked up'

A monthly record of 218,394 migrants and refugees reached Europe by sea in October, the UN says, almost as many as the total number of arrivals in 2014.

The number reaching Greece was 210,265, and for Italy it was 8,129, according to the UNHCR.

Many are refugees from Syria. At least 70 people have drowned trying to reach Greek islands in the past week. The BBC's Alex Forsyth reports from the Greek island of Lesbos.