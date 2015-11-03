Germany Fifa crisis: Tax raid on football association

Video

The German football association (DFB) has been raided by prosecutors, over allegations of tax evasion linked to the 2006 World Cup, which the country hosted.

The homes of DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach and his predecessor, Theo Zwanziger, were also being searched. The DFB denies all the allegations.

England tried to host the tournament, but lost out to Germany in the worldwide vote.

Jenny Hill reports.