Large flag and crowds of protesters in Calea Victoriei
Romania nightclub fire: Thousands protest in Bucharest

At least 20,000 people have marched through Bucharest in Romania, calling for resignations in the wake of a fatal fire at a nightclub.

Three owners of the club have been arrested following the fire, which started when fireworks were set off by a band performing at the venue. Thirty-two people were killed.

Protesters accuse the authorities of corruption when granting permits and conducting safety inspections.

Ben Bland reports.

  • 04 Nov 2015
  • From the section Europe
