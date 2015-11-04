Video
Romania nightclub fire: Thousands protest in Bucharest
At least 20,000 people have marched through Bucharest in Romania, calling for resignations in the wake of a fatal fire at a nightclub.
Three owners of the club have been arrested following the fire, which started when fireworks were set off by a band performing at the venue. Thirty-two people were killed.
Protesters accuse the authorities of corruption when granting permits and conducting safety inspections.
Ben Bland reports.
